Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 334,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 251,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.