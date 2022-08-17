Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

