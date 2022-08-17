ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$8.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ECN Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.36 on Monday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

