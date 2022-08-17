Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EDAP stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.01 million, a P/E ratio of -764.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

