Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Edap Tms Price Performance
EDAP stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.01 million, a P/E ratio of -764.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
