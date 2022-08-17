Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 5,853 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,862,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,021.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65.10.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

