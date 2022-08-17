Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 11,029 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,856,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,878,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65.10.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

