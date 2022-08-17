Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

