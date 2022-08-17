Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
