Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

