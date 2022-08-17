Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Eltek stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.16.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile



Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

