Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $31.01. Embecta shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 3,230 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Embecta Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
