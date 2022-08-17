Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
MSN stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
