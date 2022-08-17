Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ECPG opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
