Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

Enviva stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. Enviva has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.