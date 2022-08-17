Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Ero Copper Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ERO opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.