ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
