ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.