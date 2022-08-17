Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,542,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,359,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,856,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

