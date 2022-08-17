Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Down 5.3%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 2.09 and last traded at 2.17. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.44.
About Ether Capital
Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
