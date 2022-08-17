Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,029,375 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 2.8 %

Etsy stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.