Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

