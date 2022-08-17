EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading 47.6% Higher

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was up 47.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 27,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
EV Biologics Stock Up 47.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.
EV Biologics Company Profile
EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.
