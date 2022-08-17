Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.62 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

