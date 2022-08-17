Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Down 0.4%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 68.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 635,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 32,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

