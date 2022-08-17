Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,354,339 shares trading hands.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

