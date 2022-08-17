Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

