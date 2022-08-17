Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$67.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $37.78 on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

