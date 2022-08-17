Exchange Income’s (EIF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.20.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$48.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

