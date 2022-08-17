Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Trading Down 7%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Falcon Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.
Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
