FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Get FedNat alerts:

Institutional Trading of FedNat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FedNat by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedNat by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.