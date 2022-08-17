Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $212.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.32.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

