Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

