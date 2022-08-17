Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 146.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

