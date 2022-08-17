Financial Review: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) versus Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Enhabit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $1.68 billion 0.23 -$117.04 million ($3.09) -0.68 Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.67 $111.10 million N/A N/A

Enhabit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare -33.32% 9.57% 2.52% Enhabit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aveanna Healthcare and Enhabit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 1 3 5 1 2.60 Enhabit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $5.53, indicating a potential upside of 161.85%. Enhabit has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Enhabit.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Enhabit on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

