Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.52

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $35.97. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 41,198,913 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 481.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

