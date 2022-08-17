Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FINGF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Finning International Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Finning International has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1835 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

