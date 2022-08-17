First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

FCAP stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

