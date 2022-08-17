First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Down 1.3 %
FCAP stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
