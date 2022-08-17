First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Community by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Community by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

