First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. First Financial has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

