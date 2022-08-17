First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

