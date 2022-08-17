First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

