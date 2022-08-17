First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.64% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.