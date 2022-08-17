First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.77

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $28.66. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 306,154 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 152.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

