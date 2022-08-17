FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.86

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.86 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 130.30 ($1.57). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.38), with a volume of 6,653,627 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

The stock has a market cap of £856.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

