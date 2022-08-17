Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
SVVC stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
