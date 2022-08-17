Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
