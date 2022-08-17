Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.9 %

FND stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.