Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

