Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.90. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 15,140 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

