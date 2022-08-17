Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.97. 58,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 62,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Flux Power Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,221 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.