Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Formidable ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 95.91% of Formidable ETF worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
