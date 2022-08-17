Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.57. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,118 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 96.80% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

